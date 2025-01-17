LilWin declares his spiritual father as 'Jesus Christ himself'

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has expressed his deep admiration for his spiritual father, Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah.

During a conversation with Zionfelix on 16 January 2025, LilWin described the leader of the Philadelphia Movement as "Jesus Christ reincarnated." He went further to declare that the prophet’s wife, Mama Millicent, represents Mary, the Biblical mother of Jesus.

After God, Adom-Kyei Duah is next. I have not seen Jesus before, so anytime I see Adom-Kyei Duah, I have seen Jesus Christ. Also, his wife, Mama Millicent, is our Mary. Jesus said that a time will come when everyone will use his picture worldwide, and now you can see people using Adom's pictures on the back of every car

The actor highlighted the prophet’s humility and dedication to helping the less fortunate, despite his wealth. "It’s not only church members who use his picture. Despite his money, he is humble and constantly thinks about the poor, especially widows," he added.

LilWin shared how Prophet Adom-Kyei Duah has positively impacted his life, both spiritually and physically.

If not for this man, a lot of things would have gone wrong in my life. His teachings are good. If we are to talk about fame, I am famous, and I could think that because I am a star, I don't need to go to church. But because of his good works, I attend church every time.

The actor also praised the prophet's generosity towards the underprivileged. "The offering we give in church, he gathers it all and gives it back to the poor. He shared eight billion old cedis with the church members, and this is not the first time. Last year, he donated four hundred and seventeen billion to the poor. Tell me, which pastor in this country has done this before?"