Mufti Menk declares Ghana's Jollof the best... but only when eaten in Ghana

Zimbabwean Islamic scholar and motivational speaker, Mufti Ismail Musa Menk, has diplomatically addressed the long-standing rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over which country boasts the best jollof rice.

In a light-hearted yet clever manner, Mufti Menk asserted that the superiority of jollof rice depends entirely on where it is eaten.

The topic of jollof is one of the most sensitive topics in this part of the world, but I have a fact that will not be debatable

Ghanaian jollof is the best jollof as long as it is eaten in Ghana. The moment you go to Nigeria, Nigerian jollof is the best. When you are eating it in Nigeria, the Ghanaian one doesn’t taste nice. So today, we are eating it in Ghana, so Ghana jollof is the best

The scholar later clarified his position during an appearance on the GTV Breakfast Show with Valerie Danso and Thelma Tackie, explaining that his statement was intended to avoid taking sides in the playful rivalry.

The problem is that some people only listened to the first part of it and started saying I took sides. And I said, well, we took sides with the place we are in

Jollof rice, a staple dish in West Africa, is made from rice, tomatoes, peppers, and other ingredients. Its origins trace back to Senegal, where it evolved from a dish called Ceebu jën during the colonial period, when broken rice imported from Indochina became popular in the region.