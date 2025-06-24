Sabrina: The Afrobeat Star Ready to Conquer Africa and the World

Afrobeat has a new face in Sabrina, a Cameroonian-Nigerian musician whose sound is redefining the genre. Sabrina is an Household name, Sabrina artistry is poised to dominate African music scene and beyond, with echoes of Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage Tems in her style.

Recently, Sabrina was nominated for Trace Awards, as best new Afrobeat Act.

Sabrina, revealed she as exciting project's lined up for the year 2025. wish is part of the amazing single titled Alone that was released a week ago trending massively all over Africa and beyond. The Song Alone is one of the amazing songs from the forthcoming Album Projects of Sabrina Dropping in few months time.

