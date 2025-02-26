Teamsam masterclass in Accra unites top creators and industry leaders

The masterclass, which attracted over 60 content creators, brands, and music artists, featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including some of the most respected names in the industry. Captain Hayford , Founder of Webbation Africa , along with Alikoto , a leading talent agent and music consultant, and Quables , Founder of DWP Academy , shared valuable insights on content creation and brand positioning.

The vibrant city of Accra played host to the highly anticipated Teamsam Masterclass , an event dedicated to unlocking the power of Content, Influence, and Branding in the digital creator economy. The gathering brought together top professionals, influencers, and brands, all focused on using content to drive brand presence and maximise influence.

Bringing an international perspective, Teamsam flew in two esteemed professionals from Nigeria: Chiedozie Anyina, Artist Services Manager at TikTok SA and Founder of DOKI Music Management, Oluwayemi , Marketing Strategist and Founder of Steeze Universal.

The event also featured a high-impact panel discussion on The Science of Content Creation , with Ghana’s biggest influencers, including Dancegodloyd , Erkuaofficial , Gillby, Kcreiten , Naadromo and Afrobeat artist Fimy Baby , offering their expertise on building digital influence and virality.

With sponsorship from Aguma Tea and Herb, Luleza Beauty, Cashew Daddy, Buro and Pulse Ghana as the official media partner, the masterclass provided an enriching experience for aspiring and established creators alike. The event was expertly packaged by Ngonadi Events a UK-based award-winning event planner.

Speaking on the success of the masterclass, Mr. Sam, Founder of Teamsam, emphasized the importance of equipping content creators with the right tools. There was a lot to learn from this event about what creators really need. Most brands want sales and most content creators want real exposure. We have the formula to make this work. That is why we are here in Ghana to uphold the creator economy.

Beyond the knowledge-sharing sessions, attendees had ample opportunities to network, connect with brands and enjoy a lively social experience complete with food and drinks. The event was a testament to the growing influence of content creators in shaping the digital and brand landscape in Africa.

With such a strong turnout and engagement, the Teamsam Masterclass is proving to be a key driver in the evolving creator economy, bridging the gap between content, influence and brand success.