Tell God to give me back my health - Moesha cries to fans on her 35th birthday

Actress Moesha Boduong has called on her fans to join her in prayer as she celebrates her 35th birthday.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, March 3, Moesha appealed to her colleagues, fans, and loved ones to remember her in their prayers, asking God to restore her health as her ultimate birthday gift.

Moesha, who has faced significant health challenges in recent years, including a stroke, memory loss, speech impairment, and paralysis, shared that she is gradually recovering from her ordeal.

I couldn’t even talk some time ago. But now, I’m gaining my speech back little by little. I also couldn’t remember anything, but now I can. I’m currently on medication, which I can see is also improving my condition. I have regained my memory, and at the moment, I can remember most of the things that I forgot about some time ago.

As her birthday approaches, Moesha expressed her heartfelt wish for complete healing, urging her fans and loved ones to join her in petitioning God for a miracle.

My birthday is just around the corner, and I have prayed to God, and my heartfelt wish is that He should heal me completely as my birthday present. However, I want my colleagues, fans, and loved ones to join their voices together to petition God on my behalf.

She emphasised her belief in God’s power to perform miracles, citing her current progress as evidence of divine intervention.

They should also tell God to give me back my health. I want the world to know that God can perform miracles. With my current condition, I can say that it’s a miracle. But for my birthday gift this year, he should be merciful and heal me completely. I miss my old self.

Moesha concluded by expressing her gratitude for the support she has received and reiterated her request for prayers.

I want to thank everyone for the support. I really appreciate it, but the last thing I ask is that they should all pray for me.