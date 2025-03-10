You're ignorant; focus on salvation - Takyi Arhin fires prophet Oduro over GFA claims

General Manager of Aduana FC, Takyi Arhin, has labelled Prophet Kofi Oduro as an "ignoramus," accusing him of lacking the necessary understanding of how football administration operates in the country.

Arhin, known as the "Thunder," has strongly advised Prophet Oduro, the Founder and Overseer of Alabaster International Ministries, to focus on matters of salvation rather than delving into political discourse.

Speaking to Ghanasoccernet, Takyi Arhin criticised Kofi Oduro, stating,

Like the Bible says, for lack of vision and knowledge, my people perish. Pastor Oduro should preach salvation and stop dabbling in politics.

He further questioned the accountability of Pastor Oduro's church, contrasting it with the Ghana Football Association (GFA):

GFA renders account to Congress, and a reputable audit firm audits the books of the FA every year. What about Pastor Oduro's church? Who do they render account to?

Prophet Oduro had previously labelled the Ghana Football Association as the "most corrupt institution" in the country.

Responding to this, Takyi Arhin dismissed the claim as baseless, emphasising that Pastor Oduro lacks knowledge about how funds are managed within the GFA.

The claim that GFA is the most corrupt institution in Ghana is ridiculous and born out of ignorance. Pastor Oduro, being an ignoramus, does not know that the GFA does not spend government money

Every approval or disbursement is done by the ministry, with a purse holder attached to every national team. This is common sense and basic

Arhin further challenged Pastor Oduro to provide transparency regarding his own church's finances, stressing that the GFA is a private entity and not accountable to the state.

Pastor Oduro should be told that the GFA is a private company limited by guarantee and only accountable to members of the association, not the general public.

He should focus on salvation and show the audited account of his one-man church before talking about the GFA.

GFA is the most organised institution

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, has expressed unwavering confidence in his organisation, describing it as the most “organised sports institution” in the country.

Okraku’s bold declaration came during the contract renewal ceremony between the GFA and Decathlon Ghana, which has extended their partnership until 2029.

