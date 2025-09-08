Veteran producer Lawrenda Danso honoured for outstanding contribution to Ghanaian media

Veteran media producer Lawrenda Danso has been nominated for the coveted “Media Producer of the Year” award at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025, scheduled for September 27th in New Jersey.

The nomination recognizes her exceptional work as the producer of Happy Evening Drive, Happy 98.9FM’s flagship radio program.

With over 15 years of distinguished service in Ghana’s broadcasting industry, Lawrenda Danso has established herself as one of the country’s most accomplished media producers.

Her career trajectory showcases versatility, having successfully transitioned from television production to become a powerhouse in radio programming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrenda began her media journey as a television producer, where she honed her skills in content creation and production management.

Laila Abubakari was the first presenter Lawrenda produced at ETV Ghana. Her deep understanding of visual storytelling and audience engagement became the foundation for her later success in radio.

The transition to radio allowed her to explore the unique intimacy and immediacy of audio broadcasting, skills she has masterfully applied to her current role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently working alongside renowned broadcaster Veronica Napoleon also known as Akua Sika, host of Happy Evening Drive, Lawrenda has been instrumental in maintaining the program’s position as one of Ghana’s celebrated radio shows.

Her production expertise ensures seamless delivery of content that resonates with listeners across diverse demographics.

Throughout her illustrious career, Lawrenda has collaborated with some of Ghana’s most celebrated media personalities. Her extensive portfolio includes producing various television and radio programs, working with industry veterans and emerging talents alike.

READ MORE: Ghana Prisons Service breaks silence on Agradaa health rumours

ADVERTISEMENT

Notable shows under her production leadership include ‘Late Night Celebrity Show,’ ‘Afia Schwarzenegger Show’ ‘African Women’s Voices,’ ‘Ghana Today,’ and ‘E Request.’

Her work has involved coordinating with top-tier broadcasters including Eddy Blay, Giovanni Caleb, Vanessa Gyan, Dzifa Nkansah, Eunice Tornyi, Foster Romanus, and Linzy Joy. This diverse collaboration shows her ability to adapt her production style to various formats and presenter personalities.

READ MORE: Ghanaian TikTok star Osanju reported dead after leukaemia battle

“Lawrenda’s nomination is a well-deserved recognition of her dedication to excellence in media production. Throughout her media journey with us, she has has been instrumental in putting our entertainment shows on the global stage. Most of the personalities she produced have developed and become household names in Ghana’s entertainment scene now” said Dr. Timothy Karikari, Director of Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company (GMABC).

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA celebrates outstanding achievements in entertainment and media, with voting currently open until September 20th, 2025. The ceremony brings together industry stakeholders from both Ghana and the diaspora to honour excellence in various entertainment categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrenda’s nomination places her among an elite group of media professionals competing for the prestigious title. Her recognition reflects not only her individual achievements but also Happy FM’s commitment to producing quality content that engages and informs the Ghanaian public.

READ MORE: Ama Governor reacts to removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

The Happy Evening Drive program, under Lawrenda’s production guidance, has consistently delivered compelling content that addresses contemporary issues while entertaining audiences. Her behind-the-scenes work ensures that each broadcast meets the highest professional standards, contributing significantly to Happy FM’s reputation as a leading radio station in Ghana.

As voting continues for the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025, Lawrenda’s supporters are encouraged to cast their votes at www.ghentawards.com before the September 20th deadline. The awards ceremony promises to be a spectacular celebration of Ghanaian entertainment excellence, recognizing outstanding contributions across multiple categories.

The recognition of Lawrenda Danso’s work highlights the important role of media producers in shaping Ghana’s broadcasting industry. Her 15-year journey from television to radio production shows the growth and opportunities possible within Ghana’s media industry.