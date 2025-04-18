You must pass through me to build in Kumasi - MC portfolio brags

Media personality and entertainment analyst MC Portfolio has declared his indispensable position within Kumasi's entertainment ecosystem, asserting that artists seeking to execute projects in the city must engage with him as a primary conduit.

During an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, MC Portfolio emphasised his divinely ordained position as Kumasi's entertainment gatekeeper.

He characterised himself not merely as a visible industry figure but as a trusted and essential resource for artists and stakeholders operating in the region.

God has blessed me in such a way that any artiste wanting to undertake a project in Kumasi must go through me.

To substantiate his influence, MC Portfolio cited his instrumental role in facilitating Shatta Wale's "Ahodwo Las Vegas" project launch in Kumasi. He revealed serving as the project's public relations lead while also contributing to artist selection and strategic decisions.

When Shatta Wale wanted to launch his Ahodwo Las Vegas project, I served as the public relations officer, and Andy Dosty introduced me as the go-to person for any project in Kumasi. That's when I suggested some names to Shatta Wale, which helped me build a rapport with him.

Addressing critiques of his collaborations with both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy—artists renowned for their protracted rivalry—MC Portfolio defended his professional neutrality.

He underscored the distinction between personal allegiances and industry obligations.

Some people call me a hypocrite, but what they don't understand is that before I committed to working for Stonebwoy, I already had a relationship with Shatta Wale. I play my role in everyone's life and then get back to my lane.