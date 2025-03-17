24-year-old lady dies from obesity

Efecan Kultur, the young Turkish TikToker whose name once echoed across social media platforms, tragically passed away at the tender age of 24. His life, once brimming with viral success, was claimed by the very habits that had brought him fame—obesity-related health complications.

Efecan's rise to prominence was tied to the global mukbang phenomenon—a trend where people devour enormous quantities of food on camera, all for the delight of their followers. This practice, which originated in South Korea, quickly spread worldwide, gaining both fascination and concern, especially as it raised uncomfortable questions about obesity, excess, and the mindless waste of food. Efecan, with over 156,000 followers on TikTok and 12,000 on Instagram, became one of Turkey’s most beloved mukbang personalities. His streams, where he would indulge in vast feasts, captivated audiences, but the very act of indulging became his undoing.

As his fame grew, so did his size, and with it, the health issues that come with such extreme behaviours. In October of last year, Efecan took to his platform to announce a shift in his lifestyle. He spoke of plans to lose weight, promising to cut back on salt and change his diet. Sadly, despite his best efforts, the damage had already been done. His last TikTok video appeared just months before his death, in which he appeared hospitalised, battling health issues brought on by his years of binge eating.

His passing on March 7, after months of hospitalization, brings to light a tragic irony: at the time when most are healthy and full of promise, Efecan's life had already been eroded by the very fame he had sought. His popularity on TikTok garnered millions of views, but it was an empty celebration. What remained was a young man who could hardly breathe, could no longer leave his bed, and whose last contributions to his audience were tainted with a haunting reminder of the cost of chasing viral success.