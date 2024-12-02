As Ghana prepares for December 7th, a significant day in its democratic journey, some vendors across the country would be preparing for what promises to be a profitable day. While Ghanaians flock to polling stations to cast their votes, many will also be looking for delicious and energising food to fuel them through the day’s activities. From hearty local meals to refreshing snacks, election day is the perfect time for vendors to serve up some of the nation’s favourite dishes.

Here are 7 vendors that will cash out on election:

1. Kosua ne Meko (Boiled Eggs with Pepper Sauce) Vendors

One of the quickest and most satisfying snacks, Kosua ne Meko (boiled eggs with spicy pepper sauce), will be a hit with people looking for a quick energy boost. Vendors offering this popular snack will attract voters who want a filling and tasty option while waiting at the polls or socialising with others.

The combination of boiled eggs and a spicy sauce will provide the perfect kick to keep everyone awake and ready to take on the day.

2. Plantain Chips Sellers

Vendors selling plantain chips will see plenty of customers on election day. These crispy, crunchy treats are perfect for snacking on the go, whether you’re heading to the polls, attending a viewing party, or relaxing at home.

Their light, savoury flavour makes them an addictive snack that will keep people munching throughout the day.

3. Water Sellers

Water will be essential on December 7th, as long queues at polling stations will leave many voters vulnerable to dehydration. With people waiting for extended periods, water vendors will be in high demand.

Whether it’s bottled water or sachets, these vendors will provide much-needed hydration to keep everyone refreshed and energised throughout the day.

4. Energy Drink Vendors

With the long hours of voting, energy drinks will be in high demand. Vendors offering these drinks will help keep voters alert and refreshed, especially during the tense hours leading up to the results.

These drinks provide a quick energy boost, making them essential for those looking to stay engaged and active as the day unfolds.

5. Dairy Product Vendors

Vendors selling chilled dairy products such as yoghurt drinks and fresh milk will be crucial for keeping people hydrated and nourished. With Ghana’s heat, these refreshing beverages will provide relief while offering a dose of essential nutrients.

Yoghurt drinks, in particular, are a cool and satisfying option to balance out spicy foods and keep everyone feeling refreshed throughout the day.

6. Hearty Ghanaian Meals: Waakye, Jollof, Kenkey & More

Election day is the perfect time to enjoy some hearty Ghanaian meals, and vendors selling Waakye, Jollof Rice, Kenkey, and other classic dishes will be very busy.

· Waakye: The go-to dish for many, Waakye (rice and beans) served with fried plantains, boiled eggs, fish, or meat will be in high demand.

This hearty meal is perfect for satisfying hunger and providing lasting energy throughout the day.

· Jollof Rice: Jollof rice vendors will be busy serving this delicious, aromatic dish, often accompanied by fried chicken, beef, or fish.

Jollof is a perfect choice for those looking for a filling and flavourful meal to enjoy with family or friends while keeping an eye on election developments.

· Kenkey with Fish or Soup: Kenkey (fermented corn dough) with fried fish, soup, or stew is a popular meal for many Ghanaians and will be in high demand on election day.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite at the polls or sharing a meal with loved ones at home, Kenkey vendors will be busy serving up this delicious, filling dish.

7. Soft Drink Vendors

No event is complete without something to drink, and soft drink vendors will be a go-to for those looking to quench their thirst on election day. From sweet sodas to sparkling water, vendors offering cold soft drinks will keep everyone refreshed, especially during the heat of the day.

Whether you’re sipping cola, fruit soda, or hydrating with water, soft drinks will be a must-have to pair with meals and snacks.