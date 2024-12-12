DIY Guide: How to prepare perfectly creamy mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a timeless comfort food, perfect for any meal. Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or enjoying a cosy meal at home, creamy mashed potatoes can be the highlight of your plate.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to making this classic dish.
Ingredients
1 kg (2 lbs) of potatoes (Maris Piper or King Edward work best)
60 g (4 tbsp) of unsalted butter
120 ml (½ cup) of milk or cream (adjust for your desired consistency)
Salt and pepper to taste
Optional: Garlic, cheese, chives, or sour cream for added flavour
Tools
A large saucepan
Potato masher or ricer
Wooden spoon or whisk
Knife and vegetable peeler
Instructions
Step 1: Choose and Prepare Your Potatoes
Select the right potatoes: Use starchy varieties like Maris Piper for a creamy texture or King Edward for a fluffier mash.
Peel and chop: Peel the potatoes and cut them into evenly sized chunks to ensure even cooking.
Step 2: Boil the Potatoes
Place the potato chunks in a large saucepan and cover them with cold water. Add a pinch of salt to the water.
Bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 15–20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender enough to be pierced easily with a fork.
Step 3: Drain and Dry
Drain the potatoes thoroughly in a colander.
Return the potatoes to the hot saucepan and place it on low heat for a minute to evaporate any excess moisture. This step ensures fluffier mashed potatoes.
Step 4: Mash the Potatoes
Use a potato masher or ricer to mash the potatoes until smooth. Avoid over-mashing, as this can result in a gluey texture.
Add the butter immediately, allowing it to melt into the hot potatoes.
Step 5: Add Milk and Seasoning
Gradually pour in warm milk or cream while stirring with a wooden spoon or whisk until you reach your desired consistency.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.Step 6: Customise Your Mash (Optional)
Mix in roasted garlic for a savoury twist.
Add grated cheese for extra creaminess.
Top with fresh chives or a dollop of sour cream for garnish.Step 7: Serve and Enjoy
Transfer the mashed potatoes to a serving dish, drizzle with melted butter if desired, and serve immediately.
Tips for the Perfect Mash
Always warm the milk or cream before adding it to the potatoes. Cold liquid can cool down the mash and affect its texture.
Avoid using a blender or food processor, as they can make the potatoes gluey.
For a richer taste, use double cream and extra butter.
Enjoy your homemade mashed potatoes as a side dish with gravy, roast meat, or even on their own. It’s simple, satisfying, and guaranteed to be a hit!