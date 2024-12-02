Ghana Drinking Bars Association instructs members to close shops on December 7, election day

The Beverage Consumers and Bar Owners Association of Ghana has issued a directive instructing all bar owners and operators to refrain from opening their establishments, including pubs, bars, and blue kiosks, to the public on Saturday, December 7th, Election Day.

These venues are to remain closed from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

In a statement signed by the association's president, Moses Onyah, the measure aims to maintain order and ensure the peace and sanity of voters during the election process.

The association is dedicated to supporting a transparent and peaceful election.

“We are therefore calling on all bar owners and consumers to adhere to these directive to ensure a transparent and peaceful elections,” the statement concluded.

Alcohol can have a significant influence on people's behaviour and decision-making abilities. When consumed in excess, it impairs judgment, reduces coordination, and lowers inhibitions, which can negatively affect a person's ability to make sound decisions. On election day, this is especially concerning, as voters must be clear-headed and focused to exercise their democratic right responsibly.

Alcohol consumption before or during voting can lead to confusion, erratic behaviour, or even aggression, which undermines the integrity of the voting process. It could also cause individuals to neglect the importance of peaceful voting or to make decisions that are not in their best interest or that of the community. Voters who have consumed alcohol may not follow the proper procedures at the polling stations, potentially causing delays or disturbances.