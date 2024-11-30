Ghana introduces visa-on-arrival policy for December visitors

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced a special visa-on-arrival initiative, allowing international visitors to travel to Ghana without pre-approval between 1 December 2024 and 15 January 2025 .

This streamlined visa process is a key feature of the "December in GH" campaign, part of the broader 10-year "Beyond the Return" strategy, designed to position Ghana as a top global travel destination.

The initiative aims to simplify travel for tourists, making it easier for them to experience Ghana’s vibrant holiday culture, festivals, and events while boosting international tourism. The government also sees this move as an opportunity to enhance the country’s reputation as an attractive destination for visitors and investors alike.

Simplifying Travel for Tourists

In a directive issued on 28 November 2024, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Ghana's Minister of Transport, instructed airlines to update their systems to accommodate this policy. The measure aligns with Ghana’s commitment to building stronger ties with the global African community and fostering cultural and economic connections.

Tourism Authority Encourages Participation

Speaking about the policy, Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, highlighted its importance in attracting both the African diaspora and international travellers.

“This initiative is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the 'December in GH' festivities,” he said, urging tourists to take advantage of the programme.

Celebrating Ghanaian Culture

First launched in 2019, the "December in GH" campaign has become a major highlight on Ghana's tourism calendar, drawing international travellers to the country’s unique arts, culture, and celebratory events. The introduction of a simplified visa-on-arrival system is expected to further increase participation and accessibility for visitors.

This policy reflects Ghana’s ongoing commitment to showcasing its rich heritage, strengthening its global connections, and driving economic growth through tourism.