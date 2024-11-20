Black Stars: Sacking Otto Addo would be a disaster – Laryea Kingston

Kingston insists that replacing Addo now could destabilise the team further as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Addo has come under intense scrutiny after the Black Stars failed to win a single match in six AFCON qualifiers, marking Ghana’s first absence from the tournament in two decades. Disappointed fans and football stakeholders have widely criticised his leadership, with many demanding his removal.

However, in an interview with Flashscore, Kingston expressed confidence in Addo’s ability to turn things around

For me, at the moment, we shouldn’t change anything. I think Otto is even disappointed in himself. And I believe by now he’s asking himself questions about what really happened and what he can do to improve.

Kingston further argued that continuity could yield better results:

If we change the coach and the technical team and bring in new faces, it will be a disaster. I think we should allow him to at least finish the World Cup qualifiers—who knows? Maybe he can qualify. After that, we can make a decision as a country.

Otto Addo's apology and resolve

Following the AFCON disappointment, Addo publicly apologised to Ghanaians, acknowledging the team’s poor performance. He reflected on the importance of the AFCON to him personally, describing it as even more significant than the World Cup

I would like to apologise for the results, very much. For me personally, the AFCON is bigger. I know for many people, the World Cup is more important, and I’ve already delivered that once. But this [failure] hurts, and I take full responsibility.