Nora Hauptle’s exit will affect Black Queens at WAFCON -Osei Kweku Palmer

Former Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, has expressed concerns about the potential challenges the Black Queens may face following the departure of Swiss tactician Nora Hauptle.

The GFA was unable to reach an agreement to extend Hauptle’s contract after it expired, despite her remarkable achievement of leading the Black Queens to qualify for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). She has since taken up a new role with the Copper Queens of Zambia.

In a social media post, Hauptle cited the lack of preparatory games and other unresolved issues with the GFA as reasons for her departure. The GFA, however, attributed her exit to monetary disagreements.

Osei Palmer, speaking in an interview with Joy Sports, suggested the GFA could have done more to retain the 41-year-old coach, at least until the end of the tournament.

If it had to do with monetary issues, the question to ask is: ‘Were there no available funds to ensure that Nora Hauptle was paid to stay until WAFCON was completed before parting ways?

If this wasn’t addressed and they parted ways before the tournament, it shows we are unlikely to achieve the expected results. Nora had transformed the team to her style, and a change in leadership at this point will not benefit the Black Queens.

Hauptle’s tenure marked a historic achievement, as she guided the Black Queens to WAFCON qualification for the first time after missing out on the previous two editions.

GFA announces new Black Queens coach