Turkish giants Galatasaray interested in signing Ernest Nuamah

Turkish Süper Lig giants Galatasaray S.K. are reportedly interested in signing Ghana international winger Ernest Nuamah in the upcoming January transfer window. According to Turkish media, the Istanbul-based club is expected to make an official bid for the 21-year-old.

Nuamah, who almost completed a move to English Premier League side Fulham last summer, is said to be available for transfer due to financial struggles at his current club, Olympique Lyon.

Turkish outlet SPORX has revealed that Galatasaray is eager to revive their interest in the talented winger and is preparing to offer €10 million for his signature. Despite his impressive performances, Nuamah has made only 10 appearances for Lyon this season across all competitions.

The Ghanaian forward, who is contracted with the French club until 2028, has earned 12 caps for the Black Stars and scored 3 goals for his country.

This move could see Nuamah continue his career in Turkey, as Galatasaray looks to strengthen their squad with the young winger’s potential.

Nuamah’s career has been marked by rapid progression. He began his professional journey at Ghanaian side Right to Dream Academy, a club renowned for producing top talent. His impressive performances earned him a move to Lyon in 2022, where he signed a contract running until 2028.

Galatasaray have been in strong form this season, sitting top of the Turkish Süper Lig with 34 points, five more than Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbache.