Senators acquire All-Star Dion Phaneuf from Maple Leafs in 9-player trade

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenseman captain Dion Phaneuf from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a nine-player trade.

Those headed to Ottawa include forwards Matt Frattin, Casey Bailey, Ryan Rupert and prospect defenseman Cody Donaghey. Bound for Toronto are defenseman Jared Cowen, forwards Colin Greening, Milan Michalek and Tobias Lindberg, and Ottawa’s second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

No salary will be retained by either team, meaning the Senators will pay 30-year-old Phaneuf $7million against the salary cap through to the 2021 season.

Phaneuf was selected ninth overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2003 draft and made his NHL debut two years later. He set a Calgary record for most goals by a first-year defenseman and was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the top rookie in 2005-06.

He has represented Team Canada internationally four times in his career, winning silver and gold medals at the World Junior Hockey Championship in 2004 and 2005, respectively, as well as a gold medal at the 2007 Men's World Ice Hockey Championships.