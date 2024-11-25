Aduana Stars sack Yaw Acheampong after disappointing league start

Aduana Stars have parted ways with head coach Yaw Acheampong after their 2-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko yesterday, November 24, 2024.

This decision comes after the two-time league champions have struggled this season due to a string of lackluster performances. After a poor start, the club's management has been under increasing pressure to make changes, and the most recent defeat to rivals Asante Kotoko seems to have been the final straw.

The Dormaa-based club have recorded only two wins out of 12 matches this season in the Ghana Premier League under Acheampong’s leadership.

They are currently 14th on the log and just a point off the drop zone.

The club's management is eager to recruit a new head coach who can instill discipline and tactical understanding in the team as Aduana Stars begins its hunt.

In order to stabilize the team's performance and rekindle their season-long goals, the new hire will be essential. There is still optimism that a change in leadership could result in a return to form because the league is still in its infancy.

As the Aduana Stars move through this transitional phase, the next several weeks will be crucial. Supporters of the team will be attentively observing to see who takes over and how the team handles this change.

The Fire Boys may emerge from the situation with the correct leadership.

Yaw Acheampong was appointed as head coach on August 15, 2023, and guided Aduana Stars to a fifth-place finish last season.