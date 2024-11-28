I have to beg my friends for money - Ex-Kotoko player regrets playing football in Ghana

Former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC defender, Atta Kusi, has expressed regret over his decision to pursue a football career in Ghana, citing financial difficulties and the lack of insurance coverage for players.

Kusi, who played for some of Ghana's top clubs, revealed that he has little to show for his years in the game. He admitted that he sometimes has to rely on financial support from friends in other professions, such as mechanics, underscoring the struggles faced by local footballers.

This is according to a report on Sports World Ghana, where he is quoted as saying the following.

Honestly, I regret playing football. It pains me that I didn’t learn a trade or further my education. If I had, I’d be earning a better salary than what I get from playing football in this country. Whenever I reflect on my career, playing for big clubs like Kotoko, Ashanti Gold, and Gold Stars, I’m filled with pity. It’s humiliating to have to beg my friends, who are mechanics and electricians, for pocket money.

Kusi also highlighted the lack of insurance for Ghanaian footballers, pointing out that an injury could end a career without any safety net. He urged young players to look for opportunities abroad to secure a better future.

I would advise all upcoming players to work hard and seek opportunities outside the country. It’s extremely challenging to make a successful career as a footballer here. Moreover, the lack of insurance for players means that a single injury can bring your career to a premature end.