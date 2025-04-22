5 reasons why you should never skip breakfast

We’ve all been there—running late, grabbing a cuppa instead of something to eat, promising ourselves we’ll sort food out later. But breakfast isn’t just another meal. It sets the tone for your entire day. Skipping it might seem harmless, but over time, it can wreak havoc on your energy levels, mood, and even your waistline.

ALSO READ: 8 benefits of adding avocado to your breakfast

Here are five solid reasons why breakfast deserves a prime spot in your morning routine:

1. It Kick-starts Your Metabolism

Think of breakfast as the “on” switch for your body. After a night’s rest and fasting, your metabolism needs a nudge to start burning calories and fuelling your system.

Skipping breakfast can slow this down—making your body cling to fat rather than burn it efficiently.

2. It Helps You Stay Focused

Ever felt a bit foggy-headed by mid-morning? That’s your brain crying out for nutrients.

A proper breakfast (think: protein, fibre, and healthy carbs) sharpens concentration, improves memory, and keeps you alert—whether you’re off to work or studying for an exam.

READ ALSO: 50 Best Healthy Breakfast Ideas For Weight Loss

3. It Stops You Overeating Later

Missing breakfast often backfires. You’re more likely to snack unnecessarily or have a heavy lunch to make up for it.

This not only messes with digestion but could lead to unwanted weight gain and energy slumps.

4. It Supports Heart Health

Studies show that people who eat breakfast regularly tend to have lower risks of high blood pressure and heart disease.

A balanced morning meal helps stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce harmful cholesterol. It’s a small habit with long-term benefits.

5. It Boosts Your Mood

Low blood sugar equals irritability, fatigue, and sometimes anxiety. A nutritious breakfast helps level out your mood, giving your body the fuel it needs to keep stress at bay and spirits lifted. No one enjoys feeling hangry!

Skipping breakfast isn’t saving you time or calories—it’s setting you up for a sluggish, snack-filled day. Even something simple like wholemeal toast with peanut butter, or a bowl of porridge with fruit, can set you on the right track.