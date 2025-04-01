5 things we can learn from Ashton Hall's viral routines

When American fitness influencer, Ashton Hall dropped his morning routine, netizens were bamboozled by the absurdity of his activities.

The mouth tape, the banana peel, the Saratoga water bottles and the face being dunked in ice were all subject of mockery, with many other content creators creating various parodies and making inputs on the situation.

But what most people fail to see is, Ashton does have a point in some of the stuff he does in his routine, some of which are actually beneficial to the average person. But walk with me, and I’ll explain how.

1. Ice is good for the skin

It is safe to assume that Ashton knows what he’s doing when he is constantly dunking his face in ice water. Reports have shown that using ice on your skin helps to tighten the pores and give it a more youthful appearance. It is also used to reduce face puffiness and help reduce acne swells, further improving blood circulation in the face. But it is important to do so in moderation, or you might get a cold.

2. Stay hydrated

If there’s one thing we can learn from Ashton, it is to always drink water. While most of us probably can’t afford expensive water bottles like Saratoga, we can manage with our daily water sachets and bottles. Hydrating yourself constantly helps to improve your overall health, such as support healthy skin, boost energy levels and regulate body temperature. With this hot weather, you definitely want to be drinking a lot of it.

3. The Earlier, the better

Ashton makes it a point to sleep and wake up very early – he sleeps before 8 pm and wakes up at about 3 am the next day, ensuring he has at least 7 good hours of sleep. Waking up early provides your brain the space it needs to recover from sleep before the day starts. But making this possible starts from the evening before, depending on what time you go to bed. Taking this posture will tremendously reduce fatigue and even improve productivity for the day.

4. Stay fit – Exercise frequently

If this wasn’t clear enough already, it is important to stay fit and keep your body active, just like Ashton Hall. You can visit the gym, swim occasionally (after floating in the air for four minutes) or even take a jog – or a run – outdoors. The key here is to ensure your body is fit for enhanced health and productivity.

5. Meditate daily

On a more serious note, Ashton Hall makes it priority to read and meditate on his Bible daily as a way to connect to God before he starts his day. Being spiritually balanced every day is largely key in ensuring peace of mind and enhanced productivity in your daily activities. Whatever your spiritual belief may be, stay in tune every few moments in the day to grow spiritually.