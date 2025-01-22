7 ways to be fashionable Like Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere is a celebrated Ghanaian broadcast journalist renowned not only for her exceptional skills on screen but also for her impeccable sense of style. Her fashion choices exude elegance, professionalism, and modernity, making her a style icon for many young professionals.

If you admire Serwaa Amihere’s wardrobe and want to emulate her look, here’s how you can do it.

1. Embrace Tailored Clothing

One of Serwaa’s signature looks is her love for perfectly tailored outfits. From fitted dresses to sharp blazers, she ensures every piece she wears complements her body shape and enhances her silhouette.

Pro Tip: Invest in a good tailor who understands your measurements. Tailored clothes instantly elevate your appearance, making you look polished and put together.

2. Neutral and Pastel Colour Palettes

Serwaa often opts for neutral tones such as beige, white, grey, and black, as well as soft pastel hues like blush pink and baby blue. These colours create a sophisticated and timeless look that’s perfect for professional settings.

Style Advice: Build your wardrobe with versatile neutral pieces that you can mix and match. Add pops of pastel for a refreshing touch.

3. Structured Dresses

Structured dresses are a staple in Serwaa Amihere’s wardrobe. These dresses, often knee-length or midi, are ideal for work environments and exude a balance of professionalism and femininity. Look for dresses with defined waists, clean lines, and modest necklines to achieve a similar style.

Shopping Tip: Opt for sheath or A-line dresses in high-quality fabrics for a polished finish.

4. Polished Accessories

Accessories play a vital role in completing Serwaa’s outfits. She often pairs her ensembles with simple yet chic accessories such as pearl earrings, delicate necklaces, and classic watches. Her handbags are usually structured and understated, complementing her outfits rather than overpowering them.

Pro Tip: Focus on minimalistic jewellery and invest in one or two high-quality handbags that work for both work and formal occasions.

5. Signature Hair and Makeup

Serwaa’s hairstyles are as refined as her outfits. She often sports sleek straight hair, soft curls, or well-styled ponytails. Her makeup is always flawless, with a focus on glowing skin, neutral eyeshadows, and statement lips.

Beauty Tip: Keep your makeup clean and natural for daytime looks, adding bold lips or dramatic eyeshadow for evening events. Regular hair maintenance is key to achieving her sleek styles.

6. Heels for the Win

Serwaa is rarely seen without her elegant heels. From classic pumps to strappy sandals, her shoe choices always add a touch of sophistication to her outfits.

When shopping, invest in nude or black heels that go with almost any outfit. Look for comfortable yet stylish options, especially if you’ll be on your feet all day.

No outfit is complete without confidence. Serwaa Amihere’s style radiates from her poise and self-assuredness. Carry yourself with grace and remember that the way you wear an outfit matters as much as the outfit itself.