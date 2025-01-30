ACTIV8 holds its first-ever fitness festival, redefining wellness and fun

#Featuredpost

ACTIV8 Gym and Spa has officially disrupted the fitness scene with its first-ever Fitness Festival held on January 25, 2025, at the Activ8 Gym & Spa in East Legon. The event brought together hundreds of fitness enthusiasts, and influencers, including James Gardiner, Afi and Zuu from "Stay by Plan', Wesley Kesse, Ellen OA, Naya Afriqa, Kaesa, Owuraku Ampofo, and wellness experts in an electrifying celebration of health and mental wellness, leaving attendees energized and inspired.

Themed “Get Fit and Get Lit”, the Fitness Festival featured a blend of high-energy workout sessions, fitness challenges, fun rewards, inspiring panel discussions, and vibrant music powered by Chichi DJ and DJ Mac Tonto from the BlacVolta SoundSystem.

“Our mission goes beyond changing how people work out. We’re creating a movement that unites people through fitness and wellness, we believe fitness is not just about physical strength - it’s about mental clarity, emotional balance, productivity, and building meaningful connections. Our goal is to create an inclusive space where individuals from all walks of life can come together, not only to achieve their fitness goals but activate their best self,” shares Rishi Melwani, Founder of ACTIV8 Gym and Spa. To kickstart the festival, guests were welcomed with complimentary health shots on arrival before being ushered to a compelling panel discussion moderated by certified wellness coach, Coach Puchie Fjord on "Get Fit Physically, Get Lit Mentally,” Panelists included Patience Osekre, a UK-trained consultant, philanthropist, and wellness expert, Coach Marvin, a strength and conditioning specialist, and Sami Houdrouge, CEO of the Sandia Group.

The panel explored the importance of holistic fitness and mental well-being, emphasizing sustainable approaches to wellness. Patience Osekre, a UK-trained consultant and wellness expert, emphasized the accessibility of fitness during her session at the ACTIV8 Fitness Festival. "Exercise doesn’t have to be expensive," she shared. "You can even start with simple movements like sitting in a chair and incorporating stretches or light exercises. Fitness is about using what you have and finding small, consistent ways to stay active." Sami Houdrouge, CEO of the Sandia Group, shared his fitness journey, highlighting the transformative impact of exercise on his mental health. "I joined the gym a year ago, and before that, I had never worked out," he admitted. "Now, I’ve not only improved my physical fitness but also found an effective way to manage stress." Music was at the festival's heart, with Chichi DJ delivering high-energy vibes and DJ Mac Tonto dropping beats that kept participants pumped throughout the day. The BlacVolta Sound System further amplified the beats, creating a party-like atmosphere.

Attendees participated in dynamic workout sessions and fitness fun challenges like air squats, burpees, skipping, and battle ropes designed to motivate and push their limits. Winners of the challenges walked away with exciting gifts from partners including Iron Man Supplements, Skechers, Watertree, Perla Mineral Water, Subhaus, and Mikhenzo.



Attendees also had a chance to participate in select workout classes led by their expert coaches, such as High-intensity interval training (HIIT), vitality, performance and reconditioning (ViPR), Combat Combo, Booty Attack, and Gentle Flow.

As a climax to the event, the ACTIV8 team led by their founder, Rishi cut a watermelon cake to officially open the East Legon branch and mark the year anniversary of the Spintex branch at the Melcom Mall. Rishi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, “We are deeply appreciative and grateful for everyone who joined us today. We’re committed to making fitness more accessible, engaging, and fun for all Ghanaians and are proud to announce that Ghanaians can expect this every year.”

ACTIV8’s first-ever Fitness Festival was more than just a workout event—it was a shift that redefined wellness and community in Ghana. The festival has set the tone for future editions, promising to keep Ghana fit and lit.