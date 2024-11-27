Are Gen Zs confusing you with their lingos? Here are 15 popular Gen Z slangs and their meanings

In the digital age, communication has become faster, funnier, and more creative, thanks to Gen Z’s knack for coining new slang and abbreviations. Whether it's in text messages, on social media, or in everyday conversations, these quick phrases have become an integral part of how young people express themselves. From acronyms that save time to phrases packed with personality.

Here are 15 of the most popular Gen Z slang abbreviations and what they mean:

1. FOMO (Fear of Missing Out)

A term that has stood the test of time, FOMO refers to the feeling of anxiety or regret about missing out on something fun or important.

In the age of constant updates on social media, it’s all too easy to feel left out. Example: “I was invited to the party but couldn’t go, now I’ve got major FOMO!”

2. BFFL (Best Friends For Life)

An upgrade on the classic BFF (Best Friends Forever), BFFL reflects a deeper, more enduring bond between friends who are practically family. Example: “We’ve been through thick and thin—BFFL for life!”

3. GRWM (Get Ready With Me)

GRWM is when someone shares their getting-ready routine, whether it’s for a night out, a special event, or just a casual day. It’s commonly used on social media platforms like TikTok or YouTube, where people show off their outfits, makeup, or skincare while chatting or sharing stories. It’s all about sharing the process, not just the end result. Example: "I’m about to do a GRWM for my date night, showing you my makeup and outfit! Stay tuned!"

4. ICYMI (In Case You Missed It)

A common abbreviation on social media, ICYMI is used to re-share something significant, just in case the audience missed it the first time around. Example: “ICYMI, here’s the latest gossip, don’t miss out!”

5. SMH (Shaking My Head)

When you hear something so unbelievable or frustrating, SMH is the perfect response. It expresses disbelief, disapproval, or pure confusion. Example: “He really said that? SMH, that’s unbelievable.”

6. YOLO (You Only Live Once)

A motto for the spontaneous and fearless, YOLO is often used to justify taking risks and living life to the fullest. It's about embracing the moment. Example: “I’m booking a last-minute trip to Bali. YOLO!”

7. TBH (To Be Honest)

TBH is a casual, unfiltered way of sharing a personal opinion. It’s a phrase that signals honesty and straightforwardness, often before voicing a potentially unpopular thought. Example: “TBH, I’m not sure about this outfit.”

8. LMAO (Laughing My Ass Off)

If something is particularly hilarious, LMAO is the abbreviation to use. It’s a more emphatic version of LOL, capturing the full intensity of a good laugh. Example: “That meme had me in stitches, LMAO!”

9. DM (Direct Message)

DMs are private messages sent on social media platforms, used for one-on-one chats away from the public eye. Example: “Let’s talk about it in my DMs, it's easier to explain there.”

10. G2G (Got To Go)

When it’s time to wrap up a conversation, G2G is the go-to abbreviation for politely excusing yourself. Quick and efficient. Example: “G2G, I’ve got an early start tomorrow. Catch you later!”

11. NVM (Never Mind)

When you realise something isn’t worth worrying about, NVM is the perfect shorthand to express it.

It signals that something is no longer important or relevant. Example: “NVM, I found the answer myself.”

12. Bae (Before Anyone Else)

A term of endearment for a romantic partner or someone close. “Bae” is often used to refer to someone who’s considered the most important person in one’s life. Example: “Spending the weekend with my bae—couldn’t be happier.”

13. TL;DR (Too Long; Didn’t Read)

When a message or article is too long to read, TL;DR offers a quick summary of the most important details for those with limited time. Example: “TL;DR: We’re meeting at 7 pm, don’t be late.”

14. HBD (Happy Birthday)

Simple but effective, HBD is the go-to way to wish someone a happy birthday, especially on social media platforms. Example: “HBD to the best friend ever!”

15. ROFL (Rolling On the Floor Laughing)

When something is so funny you can’t contain yourself, ROFL captures the absurdity of the moment, as if you’re literally rolling on the floor with laughter. Example: “That video is hilarious, ROFL!”

Gen Z's love for abbreviations is more than just a trend—it's a reflection of their fast-paced, digital-first world. These quick phrases help them communicate efficiently, yet with a dose of personality and flair.