5 ways to get rid of smell down there after your period

Vaginal odour after your period is a common issue, but it can often be managed effectively with proper care and hygiene. While some mild changes in scent are normal, strong or persistent odour may indicate an imbalance in your vaginal health. Fortunately, there are several natural and practical ways to eliminate any unpleasant smells and restore freshness. Here are five effective methods to help you maintain a clean, odour-free vagina after menstruation.

1. Maintain Proper Hygiene

The first step in getting rid of vaginal odour is practising good hygiene. After your period, gently cleanse the external area of your vagina with lukewarm water and a mild, fragrance-free intimate wash.

Avoid douching, as it can disrupt the vagina’s natural pH balance, leading to more odour or infections. Simple, gentle washing is often the best solution.

2. Use Boric Acid (With Caution)

Boric acid is sometimes used to treat infections that cause odour, particularly yeast infections. Research has shown that boric acid suppositories can help restore the vagina's natural pH balance and reduce odour caused by bacterial overgrowth.

However, boric acid should only be used under the guidance of a healthcare provider to avoid any irritation or complications.

3. Stay Dry

Excess moisture can create a breeding ground for bacteria, which may cause unpleasant odour. After your period, ensure that the vaginal area is thoroughly dried with a soft towel.

Opt for breathable cotton underwear that allows air circulation and reduces moisture buildup. Keeping the area dry can significantly reduce odour.

4. Incorporate Fruits Rich in Vitamin C

Certain fruits, such as pineapple, watermelon, and citrus fruits (like oranges and lemons), are rich in vitamin C and can help keep your vaginal environment fresh.

The acidity in these fruits may also assist in maintaining the vagina's natural pH, preventing bacterial overgrowth that can lead to odour. Eating these fruits regularly not only promotes overall health but also contributes to a fresher, more balanced vaginal flora.

5. Probiotics and a Healthy Diet

Probiotic-rich foods, such as yoghurt, kimchi, and kefir, help restore and maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the vagina. These beneficial bacteria are essential in preventing infections and odour. Drinking plenty of water and eating a balanced diet, rich in fibre, vegetables, and fresh fruits, will further support your body’s natural processes, ensuring a healthy vaginal environment.