Ghana Heritage Month and the Ghana Grows Program:    A celebration of rich history, culture, and agriculture

March is a time of vibrant celebration in Ghana, as the nation observes Ghana Heritage Month—a period dedicated to honouring the country’s rich history, diverse cultural expressions, and national identity. This annual commemoration serves as a great opportunity to reflect on Ghana’s past, appreciate its present, and envision a future rooted in the strength of its people. One of the key aspects of this celebration is the recognition of Ghana’s agricultural heritage.

In alignment with Ghana Heritage Month, the Ghana Grows Programme, an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Springboard Road Show Foundation, Lyme Haus, and other sub-partners has emerged as a transformative project aimed at revitalizing the agricultural and ATVET sector. This initiative not only underscores the importance of agriculture in Ghana’s economic growth but also highlights the role it plays in saving indigenous knowledge, local cuisines, and culture tied to agriculture.

The Interconnection Between Culture and Agriculture

Agriculture has long been the backbone of Ghana’s economy and rich cultural identity. From the golden maize fields of the savannah to the cocoa farms that have positioned Ghana as one of the world’s leading producers, farming is deeply intertwined with the country’s history. Ghana Heritage Month provides an avenue to exhibit these cultural connections through food fairs, storytelling sessions, and display of domestic farming practices. The Ghana Grows Programme complements these efforts by encouraging the youth to view agriculture as a viable and profitable career path.