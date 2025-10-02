Kente cloth now officially recognised and protected as uniquely Ghanaian

Kente, Ghana’s world-renowned handwoven cloth, has officially received Geographical Indication (GI) protection, affirming its authenticity as a uniquely Ghanaian cultural treasure.

The designation ensures that only cloth produced in Ghana can be marketed globally as genuine Kente, safeguarding its heritage while boosting the economic prospects of local weavers and communities.

A Geographical Indication (GI) is a form of intellectual property right that links a product to its origin, ensuring that its uniqueness, quality and reputation are tied to the place it comes from. For producers and communities, such protection strengthens brand value and opens up wider economic opportunities.

ALSO READ; 10 Times African Women Made Music History And Shaped the Industry

Kente loom

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by Graphic Online, the official launch of the GI for Kente took place at the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, marking a historic milestone for Ghana’s cultural and creative arts sector. The ceremony was organised by the Registrar-General’s Department in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and drew stakeholders from across the creative industry.

With this recognition, Kente now stands alongside globally protected treasures such as Champagne from France, Tequila from Mexico and Darjeeling tea from India. These products are deeply rooted in place and tradition and enjoy strong international legal safeguards.

For Ghana, the recognition means Kente is officially and exclusively Ghanaian, assuring global buyers of authenticity while providing new economic opportunities for local weavers and their communities.

ALSO READ: 7 Most Impactful Ghanaian Record Labels and the Musicians They Produced

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT

The achievement adds to Ghana’s growing cultural recognition, following the successful inscription of Kente on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in December last year.

Speaking on the milestone, Richardson Commey Fio, Special Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, expressed his delight. He said:

It was refreshing and nostalgic for me to be part of this significant event, witnessing the culmination of efforts we have supported with our expertise for the past seven (7) years.

ALSO READ; 6 best Ghanaian music albums and EPs that have defined 2025 so far

ADVERTISEMENT