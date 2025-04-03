Pioneering a Future of Positive Drinking: Guinness Ghana Launches “Control Be Sense”

#Featuredpost

At Guinness Ghana, positive drinking is woven into our heritage. It is not just our responsibility, but our privilege, to guide consumers toward the right kind of enjoyment of our products. In line with this ethos—and underpinned by our longstanding commitment to responsible consumption—Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (GGB PLC) is proud to announce the March 2025 launch of the “Control Be Sense” campaign.

A Proud Legacy of Positive Drinking



From our pioneering spirit to our global portfolio of iconic brands—like Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Star Beer, and Orijin—we have always championed moderation. Responsible drinking, positive drinking, or the “magic of moderation”—these aren’t mere phrases. They embody our belief that people should drink better, not more, and that promoting moderation is central to our continued license to operate.

“Control Be Sense” at the Heart of Responsible Enjoyment

Locally rooted in Ghana, “Control Be Sense” was officially rolled out in March 2025. Drawing from Diageo’s guiding principles, the campaign’s mantra— “Sip. Savor. Stop.”—highlights the importance of mindful consumption that elevates social occasions and protects personal well-being. By engaging consumers with practical tips and thought-provoking experiences, we aim to educate, inspire, and empower Ghanaians to make informed choices about how they enjoy our brands.

Driving Positive Change: Our Spirit of Progress

“Control Be Sense” is an extension of our overarching Spirit of Progress action plan, which seeks to reach one billion people worldwide with moderation messages by 2030. In Ghana, this translates into a focused and culturally resonant approach that makes moderate drinking both socially acceptable and aspirational. Through our campaign activities—ranging from digital engagement to on-ground activations—GGB PLC is determined to foster a healthier, more fulfilling drinking culture for present and future generations.

Highlights of the Campaign Launch

Community Engagement: Activations at popular bars, restaurants, and events ensured that consumers directly encountered “Control Be Sense” messages.

Educational Outreach: Brand ambassadors and team members offered practical moderation tips, emphasizing how drinking responsibly can heighten the enjoyment of every occasion.

Younger Adult Engagement: With an emphasis on the 18–35 demographic, GGB PLC seeks to embed positive drinking habits early and demonstrate that moderation is both smart and stylish.

Social Media Amplification: The campaign leveraged local influencers and digital channels to sustain the message of responsible enjoyment well beyond launch events.

Join Us on This Journey

“Control Be Sense” is more than a campaign—it’s an invitation for all Ghanaians to celebrate life’s best moments in a way that uplifts everyone. By choosing moderation and responsible consumption, we can collectively nurture a culture of positive drinking that stands the test of time. For updates, stories, and tips on mindful consumption, follow Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC on our official social media channels. Let us raise our glasses together—to progress, responsibility, and the true magic of drinking better, not more.