The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has recommended an investigation and possible prosecution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral for violating the Procurement Act, Act 663.
This recommendation follows an investigation by CHRAJ, which found that the $312 million contract awarded to Ribade Company Limited for constructing the National Cathedral was contrary to mandatory procurement provisions.
The investigation stemmed from a petition by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on 16 January 2023. The petition sought an inquiry into the contractor appointment process and alleged conflict of interest surrounding a payment of GH¢2.6 million to JNS Talent Centre Limited, owned by Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, a board member of the National Cathedral.
In a report dated 22 November 2024 and signed by Commissioner Dr Joseph Whittal, CHRAJ disclosed that, as of 31 May 2022, over GH¢225 million had been spent on the project. Highlighting public interest, CHRAJ emphasised the need to ensure value for money.
Accordingly, the Commission recommends that the Auditor-General should conduct a forensic audit on the construction of the National Cathedral project from its inception to date to ascertain whether monies released for its construction have been properly utilised.
It further recommended:
The Commission further recommends further investigation and possible prosecution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral who superintended over the award of the contract to Ribade Company in disregard to Act 663 as amended. These breaches of procurement laws have the potential of courting international embarrassment to the country considering its international status and that of Ribade Company Ltd.
Trustees of the Board of the National Cathedral include:
Chairperson: Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah – Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost
Vice Chairman: Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle – Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Cape Coast
Other members:
Most Rev. Bishop Justice Ofei Akrofi – Former Anglican Archbishop Emeritus
Most Rev. T. K. Awotwi Pratt – Former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church
Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey – Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church
Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee – Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries
Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng – Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide
Rev. Dr. Frimpong Manso – General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God
Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah – Executive Director of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board
