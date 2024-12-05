Maddy Maznaz releases visuals for Ooje Mi Aloo? ft Rick Ross, Lil Wayne

Magdalene Narh Combarieu, also known as Maddy Maznaz, is making waves in the global music scene with her latest music video, Ooje Mi Aloo?.

Signed to Bentley Records and featured in Prestige Music’s Celebrity Edition, Maznaz is gaining attention for her unique style and engaging narratives.

Ooje Mi Aloo? Which translates “Are You Insulting Me?” in the Ga dialect of Accra, Ghana.

An empowering anthem that celebrates fierce resilience , individuality and self-acceptance, encouraging authenticity and disregard of societal unrealistic expectations.

This track is part of Prestige Music’s star-studded Celebrity Edition project, which features collaborations with renowned artists like Rick Ross, Future, Lil Wayne, The Game, and others, blending trap, afrobeat, and electronic music into a fresh sound. With her inclusion in such a high-profile project, Maznaz is solidifying her reputation as a rising star in the music industry.