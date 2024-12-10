Yung Nori drops new afrobeat single 'Apart' a fresh vibe to the scene

Yung Nori (real name Prince Nortey) is a Ghanaian Afro Fusion artist born and raised in Winneba, a small town in the central part of Ghana.

He was born on May 9th, 1996, and started doing music at the age of 10 years, professionally in 2016.

His genre of music is Afro Fusion and he draws inspiration from Brymo, Mugeez of R2Bees, and Davido.

Emerging Afrobeat sensation, Yung Nori, has just released his highly anticipated single, “Apart,” and it’s already creating waves in the music scene. The track, produced by the talented Brown Beatz and mixed and mastered by Redemption Beatz, showcases the artist’s growing versatility and his commitment to crafting vibrant, danceable hits that blend seamlessly with modern Afrobeat sounds.

A Fresh Sound for a New Era

“Apart” marks a pivotal moment in Yung Nori’s musical journey. With infectious rhythms, catchy melodies, and a rich blend of African percussion and contemporary beats, the song embodies everything fans love about Afrobeat music energy, soul, and a strong sense of cultural identity. From the very first beat, it’s clear that this track is set to dominate airwaves and playlists across the globe.

Yung Nori’s vocal delivery is smooth and captivating, with his unique sound adding a refreshing edge to the genre. His lyrics speak to the emotions of love and separation, exploring the complexities of relationships with authenticity and vulnerability. Whether you’re dancing to the beat or lost in the lyrics, “Apart” is a track that resonates with listeners on multiple levels.

The Production – Brown Beatz and Redemption Beatz

The production on “Apart” is nothing short of stellar. Brown Beatz, who is known for his ability to create lush, rhythmically charged Afrobeat instrumentals, brings a dynamic sound to the track. The carefully crafted blend of percussion, bass, and synths gives the song a timeless yet contemporary feel, ensuring it stands out in today’s rapidly evolving music landscape.

The song’s mix and mastering, handled by Redemption Beatz, give “Apart” its polished, professional sound. Redemption Beatz has earned a reputation for his meticulous attention to detail, and his work on this track ensures that every element of the song is perfectly balanced, from the crisp highs to the deep lows.

Yung Nori’s Growing Influence

With "Apart," Yung Nori is proving he's more than just another rising star in