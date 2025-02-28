3 burnt to death in violence attack in North East Region

Three individuals were tragically killed, and their bodies were burnt beyond recognition in a violent attack that occurred in the early hours of Friday in Nanik, a community within the Bunkprugu/Nakpanduri district of the North East Region.

Among the victims was Nashiru Maijida, a 27-year-old teacher from Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality, who had been assigned to Nanik village two years ago.

The charred remains have been transported to Binde Hospital, where they await autopsy procedures.

The attack, reportedly carried out by members of a rival faction from Bimbagu, has left the Nanik community devastated.

According to Joynews, preliminary reports indicate that nearly 50 houses were set ablaze, with extensive damage to property also reported.

This violent outbreak is the latest escalation in a longstanding dispute between the two neighbouring communities, stemming from a contentious decision by traditional authorities to elevate the Chief of Nanik to paramountcy status.

Prior to this tragic incident, the chiefs and residents of Bimbagu had formally appealed to both the National Security and the National House of Chiefs to halt the ongoing efforts to promote the sub-divisional chief of Nanik, Nanik Daana, to a paramountcy position.

The Bimbagu community has expressed strong opposition to the decision made by the North East Regional House of Chiefs and the Mamprugu Traditional Council, arguing that it undermines their traditional governance structure.

During a press conference held in Bimbagu, as per Joynews, the community leaders issued a stern warning to Nanik Daana, stating that he would not be permitted to enter Bimbagu if the elevation were to proceed.

The situation remains tense as both communities grapple with the aftermath of the violence and the unresolved conflict over traditional leadership.