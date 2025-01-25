Agona West records suspected cholera outbreak with 214 cases

The Agona West Municipality in the Central Region has recorded 214 suspected cholera cases, with 11 confirmed so far, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS). This has placed health authorities on high alert as they work to address the outbreak.

On a national scale, Ghana is grappling with a cholera epidemic, with 359 confirmed cases and 37 deaths reported as of 26 December 2024. The southern regions, including Western, Eastern, Central, and Greater Accra, are the most affected. In Agona West, one life was lost to the disease at the Swedru Government Hospital as of 2 January.

Municipal Health Director, Bertha Arthur, has urged residents to remain vigilant and prioritise hygiene practices.

As we speak, we have suspected 214 cases. Suspected means that some came with dehydration, diarrhoea, and some kind of vomiting. We also have confirmed 11 cases. It means that out of all the samples we sent to the lab, it certified that 11 of them have cholera,” she explained.

Ms Arthur emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to manage the outbreak effectively.

We are implementing a multi-faceted approach with all stakeholders to save the situation. However, we call on the public to report to the hospital as early as possible when they see symptoms of cholera to help avert any tragedy or loss of life,” she said.

In response to the epidemic, the GHS has deployed rapid response teams to affected areas and initiated robust contact tracing efforts. So far, 9,667 contacts have been identified, with 8,667 completing the mandatory five-day follow-up period.