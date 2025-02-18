AgriLove activation: Spreading love and agriculture awareness under Ghana Grows

#Featuredpost

Valentine’s Day is often associated with romance, flowers, and chocolates, but this year, it took on a whole new meaning with the AgriLove Activation, a unique campaign under the Ghana Grows project. Organised by the Springboard Roadshow Foundation in collaboration with Lyme Haus, the activation creatively merged love and agriculture to raise awareness about the significance of Agriculture and Agricultural Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ATVET) while promoting inclusivity in the sector. Held on 14th February, the AgriLove Activation transformed Valentine’s Day into an opportunity to spotlight agriculture’s role in Ghana’s development. The campaign sought to make agriculture more appealing to the youth by showing its relevance to everyday life, even in a season of love. Team members took to the streets, engaging the public and distributing Ghana Grows-branded chocolates—a symbolic representation of the direct impact agriculture has on livelihoods.

The activation team covered key locations across Accra, including Madina Market, 37 Military Hospital Bus Stop, and Accra Mall, where the event climaxed. These high-traffic areas ensured that the message of agricultural advocacy reached a wide audience. Through face-to-face interactions, the team sparked conversations about the need to invest in agricultural education and vocational training, particularly for the younger generation. A crucial component of the activation was its focus on ATVET, highlighting the importance of technical and vocational skills in the agricultural sector. Many young people overlook agriculture as a viable career path, but the AgriLove Activation aimed to shift this perception, demonstrating that farming and agribusiness can be both profitable and innovative.

Moreover, the activation stood out for its commitment to diversity and inclusiveness. Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and Young Women played a significant role in the event, symbolising the need for equal opportunities in agriculture. Their involvement sent a strong message: agriculture is for everyone, regardless of gender or physical ability. The AgriLove Activation received enthusiastic responses from the public. Market traders, commuters, and shoppers at Accra Mall engaged with the team, sharing their thoughts on agriculture and its role in Ghana’s future. Many appreciated the initiative’s fresh approach to advocacy, with some expressing a newfound interest in ATVET opportunities.

By creatively aligning agriculture with a widely celebrated occasion like Valentine’s Day, Ghana Grows, Springboard Roadshow Foundation, and Lyme Haus successfully reinforced the message that agriculture is not just an industry but a way of life that sustains love, nourishment, and economic growth. As Ghana continues to push for increased youth participation in agriculture, initiatives like AgriLove serve as a reminder that with the right awareness and engagement, the sector can be made more attractive, inclusive, and impactful for future generations.