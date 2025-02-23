All NEIP staff suspended temporarily; legal complications cited

The management of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) has directed all staff not to report to work from February 24, due to unresolved legal and administrative issues concerning employment and salary payments.

In a statement issued on Friday, 21 February, NEIP explained that despite extensive efforts to address concerns regarding staff employment, the legal complexities involved have made it impossible to utilise operational funds for salary payments.

As a result, it stated that all employment matters must follow the appropriate legal procedures to prevent further complications.

Until these issues are fully resolved, only specific staff whose services are deemed essential may be called upon to resume work.

Additionally, all staff in possession of NEIP property are required to return them to the HR Officer by the close of work on Tuesday, 25 February 2025.

NEIP management assured staff that updates would be provided as efforts to resolve the situation continue.