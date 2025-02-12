The Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Frank Abrokwa has been dismissed from his position with immediate effect.

The decision follows the chaos that erupted during the region’s Council of State election on Tuesday, 11 February 2024.

While the Police Service has yet to issue an official statement, a Pulse News source within the force has confirmed the dismissal.

The violence unfolded when a group of unidentified men stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) just as voting had peacefully concluded and the counting of ballots was underway. The assailants destroyed ballot papers and engaged in physical altercations with election officials.

The attack reportedly left several people injured, including journalists, forcing the process to be halted while security personnel worked to restore order.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for the individuals responsible for the violence. In a statement released on Tuesday, 11 February, the service assured the public that efforts were underway to bring the perpetrators to justice:

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a group of thugs who stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and disrupted today's Council of State Regional Elections in Kumasi. Police are currently reviewing all available footage to identify and arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.