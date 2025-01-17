BOST senior staff union congratulates newly appointed MD

The Senior Staff Union of the Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) extends its warmest congratulations to Mr. Afetsi Awonoor on his appointment as the Managing Director of BOST.

We are confident that Mr. Awonoor's extensive experience will be invaluable in guiding BOST towards a prosperous future. The Senior Staff Union pledges its full support and cooperation to Mr. Awonoor and his leadership team as we work together to achieve the company's strategic objectives.

We express our sincere gratitude to His Excellency the President for appointing Mr. Awonoor to this critical role. This appointment demonstrates the President's commitment to selecting highly qualified individuals to lead key institutions in Ghana.