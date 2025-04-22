Did you know paragliding isn't free? Here’s how much Kwahu revellers paid this Easter

For thrill-seekers and culture lovers, Ghana’s Kwahu Easter has become the ultimate pilgrimage, a vibrant fusion of adrenaline, tradition, and breathtaking landscapes.

This year, the spotlight shone brightest on the Odweanoma Mountain paragliding field, where daring souls from across Ghana and beyond gathered to defy gravity, soak in panoramic views, and create unforgettable memories, all for what the Ghana Tourism Authority boldly calls the world’s most affordable paragliding experience at just GH¢1,350.

But paragliding was just one slice of the Kwahu Easter magic.

From high-energy street parties to cultural displays and hiking trails, the festival transformed the Kwahu highlands into a playground for adventure and celebration.

The question on everyone’s lips: How does Ghana deliver such an exhilarating experience at a fraction of the global cost?

Jones Aruna Nelson, Director of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority speaking to GhanaWeb, broke down the economics behind the pricing and why Kwahu’s paragliding is a steal compared to destinations like Switzerland, South Africa, or Nepal, where similar experiences can cost upwards of $200 (GH¢2,400+).

Jones Aruna Nelson said,

So, this year we are taking GH¢1,350. It can be equated to $85.

Elsewhere in any country, you cannot get it for less than $200. So, this one is very affordable, and that is not the only thing you have to pay.

When you land at the Nkawkaw Stadium, we give you a souvenir – a cap reading 'I Survived 2025 Paragliding along with some water, a drink, and other items. It is all part of the package

Before one is cleared to experience paragliding, a health screening is conducted to ensure the person is fit for takeoff.

Additionally, the individual must weigh no more than 100 kilograms.