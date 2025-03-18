Dr Bawumia donates GH¢100K to injured NPP polling station agent (video)

Former Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended financial support to a polling station agent, Bernard Mensah, who suffered severe injuries during the 2024 elections in Mampoma, Twifo Atti-Morkwa constituency.

Dr Bawumia donated GH¢100,000 to Bernard, who reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries while attempting to fix streetlight bulbs on poles during the election campaign season.

His condition required extensive medical care, resulting in the maiming of his left hand. Visible scars are also evident on both his arm and left leg, marking the physical toll of the unfortunate incident.

To provide assistance, Dr Bawumia delegated Central Regional NPP Chairman, Percival Quaicoe, to present the donation on his behalf.

During the presentation, Mr Quaicoe praised Bernard’s dedication and sacrifice for the party, stating:

Bernard’s selflessness and commitment, even at great personal risk, exemplify the patriotism that propels our party and nation forward. We stand with him in this difficult time and will continue to support him as he recovers.

In addition to the financial assistance, Dr Bawumia personally spoke with Bernard via phone, offering words of encouragement. He said:

I saw your pictures, and I felt very sad. It’s not easy—you have been through a lot, but God is good. You nearly lost your life.

I want you to know that I am here for you. I have sent a small amount to assist you, but beyond that, you can reach out to me for any further help if needed.