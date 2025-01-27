Dr Yamson, Prof Gatsi named members of National Economic Dialogue planning committee

President John Mahama has constituted a seven-member committee to oversee the organisation of the National Economic Dialogue (NED) within four weeks. The planning committee, chaired by Dr Ishmael Yamson, is in fulfilment of the President’s 120-day promise as part of efforts to revitalise the Ghanaian economy.
The committee members are as follows:
Dr K.Y. Amoako
Professor John Gatsi
Mohammed Samara
Nelly Mireku
Anthony Sarpong
Ernest De-Graft Egyir
The committee has been tasked with the following duties:
Agenda Setting: Develop a comprehensive agenda aligned with the objectives of the NED.
Speaker and Panellist Coordination: Identify and invite experts in economics, energy, and agriculture to serve as speakers and panellists.
Logistics Management: Oversee venue selection, transportation, and other logistical needs.
Session Facilitation: Organise and facilitate panel discussions, workshops, and breakout sessions, including identifying and inviting moderators and rapporteurs.
Documentation and Reporting: Record the proceedings and prepare a detailed report, including actionable policy recommendations.
Communications Plan: Design and implement a communication strategy to promote and disseminate information about the dialogue.
In a statement dated Sunday, 26 January, the Acting Spokesperson of the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, noted that the dialogue would provide a platform for deliberations and consultations on the current challenges facing the economy, as well as build consensus towards positive transformation.
The statement further outlined the government’s vision for the National Economic Dialogue, which aims to achieve the following objectives:
Communicate the true state of Ghana's economy to stakeholders and the public.
Develop a homegrown fiscal consolidation programme to guide the national budget.
Highlight key structural reforms and policy priorities essential for resetting the economy.