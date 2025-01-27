Dr Yamson, Prof Gatsi named members of National Economic Dialogue planning committee

President John Mahama has constituted a seven-member committee to oversee the organisation of the National Economic Dialogue (NED) within four weeks. The planning committee, chaired by Dr Ishmael Yamson, is in fulfilment of the President’s 120-day promise as part of efforts to revitalise the Ghanaian economy.

The committee members are as follows: Dr K.Y. Amoako Professor John Gatsi Mohammed Samara Nelly Mireku Anthony Sarpong Ernest De-Graft Egyir

The committee has been tasked with the following duties: Agenda Setting: Develop a comprehensive agenda aligned with the objectives of the NED.

Speaker and Panellist Coordination: Identify and invite experts in economics, energy, and agriculture to serve as speakers and panellists.

Logistics Management: Oversee venue selection, transportation, and other logistical needs.

Session Facilitation: Organise and facilitate panel discussions, workshops, and breakout sessions, including identifying and inviting moderators and rapporteurs.

Documentation and Reporting: Record the proceedings and prepare a detailed report, including actionable policy recommendations.

Communications Plan: Design and implement a communication strategy to promote and disseminate information about the dialogue.

In a statement dated Sunday, 26 January, the Acting Spokesperson of the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, noted that the dialogue would provide a platform for deliberations and consultations on the current challenges facing the economy, as well as build consensus towards positive transformation.