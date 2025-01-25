Mahama appoints Abraham Amaliba as Acting DG of Road Safety Authority

President John Dramani Mahama has named Abraham Amaliba as the Acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority.

The appointment, effective January 23, was made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 13(2) of the National Road Safety Authority Act, 2019 (Act 993).

The decision comes as the president awaits advice from the governing board of the Authority, provided in consultation with the Public Services Commission. Mr. Amaliba has 14 days to formally accept the appointment.

In the appointment letter, President Mahama congratulated Mr. Amaliba on his new role, extending his best wishes. Mr. Amaliba, a lawyer by profession, currently serves as the Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).