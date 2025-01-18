Ghanaian Muslim man defends Abdul-Salam’s appointment as acting CEO of NLA

A young Ghanaian Muslim man has passionately defended the appointment of Mohammed Abdul-Salam as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

According to him, lottery is merely a game and does not compromise Abdul-Salam’s faith, adding that many other Muslims also participate in the act.

His remarks come amidst controversy surrounding Abdul-Salam's recent appointment, with some critics urging him to decline the role due to the Islamic law's prohibition of gambling, which is categorised as haram (forbidden).

President John Dramani Mahama, in a letter dated 15th January, appointed Abdul-Salam to the role following the resignation of Samuel Awuku on Monday, 13th January 2025. The appointment aligns with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 45(1) of the NLA, 2006 (Act 722).

It is however, pending the constitutionally mandated advice of the Board of the Authority, provided in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

In an interview with GhOne TV, the Ghanaian Muslim man stated:

They are all talking about the man being a Muslim, so he cannot control the NLA, but we are cutting lotto. We have seen big mallams who also stake lotto, and we started cutting lotto because of them.

When asked if gambling aligns with his faith, he explained that lotto forecasting is a viable source of income, especially considering the country’s current economic challenges.

If you ask a madman for two sure numbers, and he gives you, if you’re lucky, you will win. Just two sure—do you know how much you will win? 4.4 million cedis. Who’s going to give you that amount in this season or situation?

He concluded by expressing his support for Mohammed Abdul-Salam in his new role as Acting CEO of the NLA.