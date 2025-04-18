Early fight for NDC flagbearer could be 'very dangerous' - Asiedu Nketiah warns

National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has warned that early competition for the party's 2028 flagbearer role could become "very dangerous."

Speaking on Accra FM on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Asiedu Nketiah said it is wrong for party members to start jostling for leadership barely three months after President John Dramani Mahama took office.

He cautioned that this behaviour could distract the President and harm the party's future success.

The chairman said:

"If you are President Mahama, it will be difficult for you to concentrate under such circumstances, and it would be very dangerous for the party to engage in such premature competition.”

He stressed that the NDC’s chances in the next elections depend heavily on Mahama’s performance. Any failure by the President, he warned, would reflect badly on the party.

Competition could affect Mahama

Asiedu Nketiah further warned that if the President’s work suffers because of internal competition, the party’s fortunes could be ruined, regardless of who becomes the next flagbearer.

He added:

If we don't take care and President Mahama fails, even if the flagbearer position is imposed on someone, the party might reject it. If we don't take care and such competition begins now, it will become very dangerous.

