‘We won’t embark on witch-hunts like the NPP’ - Asiedu Nketiah to ORAL critics

National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has responded to critics of the government’s anti-corruption initiative, Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), defending what many perceive as the slow pace of progress.

According to Mr Asiedu Nketiah, ORAL is not designed to target political opponents, but rather to serve the national interest by recovering funds lost through corruption. He emphasised that the NDC is committed to justice—not vengeance.

His comments come amid growing public frustration over the perceived delay in the arrest and prosecution of individuals accused of corruption under the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, Mr Nketiah insists the aim is not to mimic what he describes as the NPP’s vindictive style of governance.

He said:

The ORAL Committee was meant to create a preparatory platform for whistleblowers to share credible information before we set up the full institutional framework for recovery. Under the previous administration, several state institutions were compromised. Cleaning up and rebuilding those structures will take time.

He added:

I’ve heard people complaining, and even some of the looters are bragging that nothing will happen to them. But we are not doing this for applause. We want a lasting solution. We won’t prosecute people without concrete evidence, only for them to be acquitted after a few months. That’s not justice.

Inside Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL)

Ahead of the 2024 general election, the NDC launched Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) as a cornerstone of its anti-corruption campaign. The initiative seeks to trace, investigate, and recover state resources allegedly siphoned off during the administration of former President Akufo-Addo.

On 10th February 2025, the five-member ORAL Committee officially submitted its interim report to President John Mahama, following a 53-day investigation. The committee was chaired by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.