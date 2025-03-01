Elon Musk welcomes 14th child, his 4th with partner Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk, senior advisor to the U.S. President and the world’s richest man, has announced the birth of his 14th child, whom he shares with his partner, Shivon Zilis.

The news was revealed in a post on X, where the Neuralink executive marked the first birthday of their third child by publicly sharing the announcement. The post read:

'Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.'

The post also disclosed the name of their third child, Arcadia, and introduced their fourth child as Seldon Lycurgus. However, no further details regarding Seldon’s exact age or date of birth were provided.