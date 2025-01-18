Heartbroken fetish priestess swears to take spiritual action over estranged lover

A heartbroken fetish priestess has sworn to take spiritual action against her estranged lover after he supposedly called of their traditional wedding.

In a social media post, the fetish priestess, Komfo Ama Ataa, hurled various insults towards her partner, central region based Tuanko FM presenter, Starboy Junior for the sudden wedding cancellation.

In the video, she is shown displaying items such as kente fabrics, jewelleries, print fabrics among many others in preparation for the traditional wedding. Komfo Ama expressed immense pain over the high expenses and efforts put in preparation for the wedding, prior to the abrupt marriage call-off.

It is alleged that the action was taken following Starboy’s involvement with a side piece.

Komfo Ama promised to use spiritual means against Starboy for his actions, implying bad luck and misfortune for him as her revenge. She also cursed the side piece involved in the scandal, wishing her nothing but misfortunes and questioning how she could cause such misfortune as a woman to another woman.