Hookup agent jailed for trafficking Nigerian women, beating customer with machete

The Odumase Circuit Court in the Eastern Region has sentenced 25-year-old Baba Issa Zakaria to 10 years in prison for trafficking young Nigerian women into Ghana for prostitution.

Zakaria, an Okada rider living in Agomanya, lured several women from Nigeria to Lower Manya Krobo and housed them at different locations in Agomanya to force them into commercial sex work.

His activities came to light after a report of assault was filed against him at the Odumase Police Station. Investigations led to shocking revelations of a human trafficking network.

During his first court appearance, Zakaria pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including abetment of crime to cause harm, conspiracy, stealing, sex extortion (sextortion), trading in prostitution, and using trafficked persons.

Judge Kwesi Appiatse Abaidoo, who presided over the case, handed down the sentence after hearing the facts.

Prosecutors ASP Augustine K. Asante Kusi and Chief Inspector John Kwasi Brahene told the court that Zakaria acted as a hookup agent, receiving GHC 150 a week from each woman as an agent fee.

Among the victims was 26-year-old Nigerian trader Ella Elizabeth, who also appeared before the court. She faced charges of sex extortion, trading in prostitution, and stealing.

The court heard that on 6th April 2025, Desmond Agmortey, a regular customer of Ella, requested her services. After a misunderstanding, Baba Zakaria arrived with a gang, assaulted Agmortey, inflicted machete wounds on him, and stripped him naked.

They filmed the assault and demanded a GHC 1,200 ransom from his brother, threatening to release the video if not paid. Fearing for his brother’s life, Divine Sakitey paid the amount before Agmortey was released and hospitalised.

Charges and sentencing

Following police investigations, Baba was sentenced to 10 years for sextortion, 5 years for using trafficked persons, and fined GHC 2,400 for trading in prostitution. His sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve 10 years in total. Other charges are still pending.

Ella Elizabeth was fined GHC 2,400 for trading in prostitution or serve one year in jail if she fails to pay. She admitted during questioning that Baba trafficked her and other women into Agomanya for sex work.

The trial judge stressed that the sentences should serve as a strong warning, given the deliberate and exploitative nature of their crimes. Authorities believe Baba has been running the trafficking operation since 2024, using online groups to recruit women and clients.

