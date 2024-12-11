European Union hails Ghana's electoral process, congratulates President-elect Mahama

The European Union (EU) has commended Ghana's recent electoral process, describing it as a testament to the country’s vibrant democracy. In a LinkedIn post, Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly, Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana, shared his reflections on the elections, highlighting key moments and the EU’s role in observing the process.

“Hey Ghana, you did it again! The past few weeks were a great display of Ghana’s vibrant democracy. It was quite a journey!” Ambassador Razaaly wrote, praising the professionalism and dedication exhibited throughout the electoral period.

According to the Ambassador, the EU actively participated in the electoral process, with 88 diplomats from EU Member States, Norway, and Switzerland visiting approximately 430 polling stations across 10 regions on election day, 7 December.

The diplomats observed the generally peaceful voting process and commended the professionalism of polling staff and security forces. “We watched the counting and collation. I chose Jamestown polling station. The gates closed at 5.00 pm sharp (no Ghana time!) and the orderly counting began… Ayekoo Electoral Commission of Ghana and its Chair, Jean Mensa,” the Ambassador noted.

This year, the EU directed its efforts towards supporting domestic institutions and civil society organisations. Ambassador Razaaly highlighted the EU’s partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, which contributed to the deployment of 4,000 domestic observers.

Organisations such as the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), National Peace Council (NPC), and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) were instrumental in ensuring a transparent and peaceful electoral process.

The EU recognised Ghana’s strong democratic culture and the commitment of all stakeholders, including voters, party agents, and local observers. “The dedication and commitment of all voters, party agents, and local observers have been admirable,” the Ambassador wrote.

The EU extended congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his decisive victory and expressed eagerness to strengthen the EU-Ghana partnership under his leadership. “We look forward to working with the new administration and deepening even further the already excellent EU-Ghana partnership. Jobs, prosperity, peace, and sustainability. Hand-in-hand towards a bright future for Ghana and all Ghanaians,” Ambassador Razaaly added.

The Ambassador also commended Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for conceding defeat with dignity and grace. “Finally, I want to salute Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for taking the bold and honourable step to concede defeat in such a dignified and expedient manner,” he stated, thanking him for his contributions as co-chair of past EU-Ghana partnership dialogues.

Ambassador Razaaly shared an uplifting anecdote about African electoral experts looking to adopt some of Ghana’s best practices. “This is the best thing about democracy. If you share it, it does not make you poorer. On the contrary… Ghana to the world!” he concluded.

While acknowledging isolated incidents, the EU maintained that the overall electoral process was remarkable. The elections further cemented Ghana’s position as a beacon of democracy on the African continent, showcasing its ability to hold free, fair, and transparent elections.