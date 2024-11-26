The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has clarified its position on allegations of re-bagging and supplying ‘expired’ Moshosho rice to Senior High Schools. The FDA stated that it granted an extension of the 'best before' date of the rice after extensive assessments and compliance with internationally accepted storage standards.

The clarification follows accusations from North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who claimed that Lamens Investments Africa Limited and the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) repackaged 22,000 expired and contaminated rice imported from India. He alleged the rice was falsely labelled as made in Ghana, with its expiry date of December 2023 removed.

Addressing the matter at a news conference on Tuesday, 26th November, FDA Chief Executive Officer Dr Delese Mimi Darko revealed that Lamens Investments initially applied for a shelf-life extension on 4th November 2023. However, the request was denied on 15th December 2023 as it was not backed by the product’s manufacturer.

She explained:

The request was not granted to Lamens, and this was due to the fact that the request came from the importer, Lamens, rather than the manufacturer. The attached certificates indicated an expiry date of December 2025. Based on this, the FDA did not grant the extension as requested.

Following this, the FDA fined Lamens Investments 100,000 cedis for violating the Public Health Act after its Kumasi office discovered repackaging activities at a NAFCO warehouse on 20th December 2023.

Dr Darko noted:

The preliminary investigation report revealed that the products had a ‘best before’ end date of 2023, not an expiry date as earlier claimed by Lamens with the analytical report from CSIR.

On 21st December 2023, the rice’s manufacturer, Satyam Balaji Rice Industry Pvt. Ltd., requested a one-year extension of the "best before" date to December 2024. The manufacturer confirmed that the rice, if properly stored in dry conditions and regularly fumigated, could remain safe for consumption for up to three years.

This led the FDA to grant a provisional extension of the "best before" date to 30th April 2024 after rigorous testing of the rice.

Dr Darko emphasised:

Foods may lose their flavour or texture but remain safe if stored correctly. The Authority, like other global regulators, may allow regulatory extensions of ‘best before’ dates following rigorous testing and compliance with storage requirements, in line with international best practices.