Jury finds 'Sexy Don Don' not guilty of JB Danquah's murder, court orders retrial

The prime suspect in the murder of the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu, has been found not guilty following a closely contested decision by a seven-member jury.

The jury’s 4-3 split decision, delivered on Wednesday, 4th December 2024, resulted in a legal stalemate. In line with Section 285(4) of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30), the presiding judge discharged the jury, as the verdict was deemed insufficient to determine the case conclusively.

Daniel Asiedu, widely known as "Sexy Don Don," had been charged with robbery and the murder of the late MP, who was fatally stabbed at his residence in February 2016. Despite the not-guilty verdict, Asiedu remains in custody, raising questions about the next steps in the protracted legal process.

The court ruled that the split decision rendered it impossible to take further action on the charges. This development leaves the future of the high-profile case in a state of uncertainty, with no clear resolution in sight.

The murder of JB Danquah Adu, a prominent politician and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), sent shockwaves across the nation. The trial, which has spanned several years, has drawn widespread attention due to its high stakes and the unresolved questions surrounding the killing.

While the jury's decision marks a significant turning point, it does not signal an end to Asiedu’s legal troubles, as the court weighs its options on how to proceed. Further updates are expected as stakeholders deliberate on the implications of the jury’s split verdict.